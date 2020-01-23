Lausanne 2020: Young athletes smashing it at the Youth Winter Olympic Games

Freestyle skier Kirsty Muir was Team GB's only individual medallist of the Games, taking a silver in the women's Big Air contest. That involves showing off as many tricks as possible as you ski down a slope with ramps and jumps. Many of the finalists found the sunny conditions difficult as the melting snow meant they struggled to go fast enough to perform their tricks but Muir delivered three impressive runs. 'I'm super excited, shaking and I'm really pleased with what I put down today," she said.