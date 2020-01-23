Lausanne 2020: Young athletes smashing it at the Youth Winter Olympic Games
All week in Switzerland, the worlds best young athletes have been going for glory in 16 different winter sports. Now the Youth Winter Olympic Games have come to an end, so how did Team GB's young stars get on?
Freestyle skier Kirsty Muir was Team GB's only individual medallist of the Games, taking a silver in the women's Big Air contest. That involves showing off as many tricks as possible as you ski down a slope with ramps and jumps. Many of the finalists found the sunny conditions difficult as the melting snow meant they struggled to go fast enough to perform their tricks but Muir delivered three impressive runs. 'I'm super excited, shaking and I'm really pleased with what I put down today," she said.
TeamGB
15-year-old Kirsty, who is a two-time world junior medallist, also had the honour of being Team GB’s flag bearer. Where does she get the confidence to make jumps like this? "I just love being in the air," she says. Great job, Kirsty!
Getty Images
16-year-old Mani Cooper also made history! She became first British female to compete from an Olympic ski jump. She ended in 19th place at the Winter Youth Olympics and said: "It's all about progress, progress, progress and improving. My big aim is to compete at Beijing 2022." We'll be looking out for you, Mani!
OIS
Meanwhile, over at the ice hockey arena the teams helped create the best atmosphere at the games. Four young Brits picked up medals competing in a special tournament which saw players from different nations playing together. Amy Roberey and Mack Stewart (above, wearing black) won silver medals.
Belfast Giants
There was also a silver medal for Mirren Foy (in blue) and Evan Nauth who took took bronze. Many of the athletes at these Games of whom have an eye on a sporting career when they grow up. So how did they get on?
TeamGB
Over at the spectacular setting of St Moritz’s frozen lake, long track speed skater Theo Collins earned a silver medal in the Mixed Team Sprint Final.
Getty Images
While at the short track arena, there was a Mixed Team Relay bronze for Olivia Weedon.
Team GB
But it wasn't all about Team GB. Arriving at a Youth Olympics as a world champion and multiple X Games medallist comes with a lot of expectation, but 17-year-old Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru lived up to the hype as she sailed to Slope style gold!
Getty Images
Russia’s figure skaters took home a staggering eight medals out of a possible 12. Here's Diana Mukhametzianova and Ilya Mironov in action - wow!
Getty Images
Kagiyama Yuma from Japan got a surprise win in the men's singles figure skating on Sunday, coming from third place to snatch gold.