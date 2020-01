Doodling is something probably all of us do, often without even giving much thought to what we're drawing.

But this 10-year-old has such as passion for doodling that it's even made him famous!

Joe always used to doodle after he'd finished his schoolwork, so his parents decided to send him to an art class.

It wasn't long before his quirky and funny characters started to attract attention, and he became known as 'The Doodle Boy'.