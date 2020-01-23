Star Wars: Check out this Baby Yoda drawn with a drone!

Russell Klimas

Do you recognise this character - well this photo was made using the light from a drone.

The Mandalorian is a series coming to the UK with Disney+ in March 2020 but the internet has been full of memes, photos and GIFs featuring one character in particular.

Named on the internet as 'Baby Yoda' - but called referred to as 'the child' in the series - he is everywhere!

One artist Russell Klimas, took his art to the skies using a drone!

How do you draw a picture in the sky?

Russell Klimas The 'Baby Yoda' image overlaid in Google Earth

Well, Russell used a drone, a light box and Google Earth.

He chose his picture of 'Baby Yoda' and plotted the co-ordinates of the photo onto Google Earth.

His drone then followed the co-ordinates, and traced out the image in the sky.

Russell set his camera on tripod, and recorded the movement of the light box on the drone and ended up with that amazing photo!