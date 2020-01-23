play
Watch Newsround

The Young Audio Awards are back

The Young Awards are around the corner!

It's a national competition for under 18's to discover the next generation of audio talent.

Newsround went to last year's awards, where 11 year old Alexis Weller was presented with the prize for the BBC Sounds Rising Talent category by former popstar and Radio 1 presenter Mollie King.

We went to visit Lexi at her local community station in Devon to find out what she has been up to since winning.

The Young Arias will open for entries until 31 January with the awards being presented at a special event in March.

Watch more videos

Video

The Young Audio Awards are back

Video

'There won't be an Ocean if we continue like this'

Video

Scottish kids react to new football header rules

Video

'Climate change is not a debate'

Video

Strange News

Video

'Everyone has the power to do something'

Video

Take a look at these amazing paper designs

Video

Taal volcano: What's happened to the animals?

Video

Taal volcano: How is it affecting people nearby?

Video

How are trainers made?

Video

What impact do trainers have on the environment?

Video

What can trainer companies do to help the planet?

Video

What's with all the trainer hype?

Video

Kids react to Prince Harry and Meghan 'stepping back'

Video

Iran: Your questions answered

Video

Your messages for world leaders in 2020

Video

Meet Jess the teenager fighting climate change

Video

Baby Chimp Rescue: What is the show all about?

Video

The incredible frozen city carved from ice

Video

What gaming can we look forward to in 2020?

Video

Harry and Meghan's decision - what does it mean?

Video

Three films you won't want to miss in 2020

Video

Star Wars' Daisy Ridley answers YOUR questions

Video

Can you spot your Christmas elf?

Video

What's on TV this Christmas?

Video

How to always win at Christmas crackers

Video

Karim answers your Strictly Questions

Video

Strictly winners Kelvin and Oti spill the beans!

Video

Check out these awesome drone skills

Video

Meet the twin stars of the new Cats movie!

Video

De'Graft meets the Jumanji stars!

Video

Your advice for Boris Johnson

Video

Here's why 2019 has been the year of Greta Thunberg

Video

'If I were prime minister...'

Top Stories

Prince Charles.

World leaders mark Auschwitz anniversary

comments
coca-cola.

Why Coca-Cola won't be ditching plastic bottles

comments
joe-dancing-with-alex

Dancing On Ice pro "heartbroken" over injury

comments
Newsround Home