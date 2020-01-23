The Young Awards are around the corner!

It's a national competition for under 18's to discover the next generation of audio talent.

Newsround went to last year's awards, where 11 year old Alexis Weller was presented with the prize for the BBC Sounds Rising Talent category by former popstar and Radio 1 presenter Mollie King.

We went to visit Lexi at her local community station in Devon to find out what she has been up to since winning.

The Young Arias will open for entries until 31 January with the awards being presented at a special event in March.