BTS: All you need to know about the K-Pop group's world tour

After months of rumours and rumblings, BTS have announced their world tour.

The K-Pop band have revealed venues and dates for it, with two gigs at Twickenham Stadium in London.

So, what else do we know about their Map of the Soul tour?

What do we know about the BTS world tour?

The band have announced concerts at 17 venues around the world.

But this is BTS, and they love to keep their fans talking, so there are also two mystery venues yet to be announced. These will be on 13 and 14 June 2020.

Their first performance is scheduled to be in the South Korean capital of Seoul on 11 April. The group will then head to North America, Europe and Japan.

It's their fourth world-wide tour with the last one 'Love Yourself World Tour' only ending in October 2019.

Did you know? BTS' new album broke pre-sale records? ARMY fans have pre-ordered 3.42 million of the 2020 album.

The tour is named after their new album - Map of the Soul: 7.

The record-breaking album is out on 21 February 2020.

How much do we know about the London dates?

Over two million BTS fans attended the last world tour!

Did you know? Twickenham stadium was built 111 years ago and the first thing people watched there was a rugby match in 1909 - Harlequins v. Richmond.

They're coming to the capital city on 3 and 4 June which is a weekend and they'll be performing at London's Twickenham Stadium.

According to fans, it's going to be huge. Some have even said that they're worried it won't be able to hold the BTS ARMY!

But there's no need to panic, the stadium holds 82,000 people.

Huge stars like Lady Gaga and Rihanna have held concerts there too.

Some fans have said they're disappointed though, that the group will only be visiting three countries in Europe.