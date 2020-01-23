Plastic: Why Coca-Cola won't be ditching single-use plastic bottles

Getty Images

One of Coca-Cola's bosses has said that the soft drink company won't stop using single-use plastic because people still want plastic bottles.

Bea Perez, who is the firm's head of sustainability, argued that customers like them because they re-seal and are lightweight.

However the firm, which is one of the biggest producers of plastic waste, has promised to recycle as many plastic bottles as it uses by 2030.

Environmental campaigners have hit back though, arguing that many bottles would still go uncollected and end up in landfill.

Coca-Cola produces about three million tonnes of plastic packaging a year - that's equivalent to 200,000 bottles a minute.

Although the company has some plans to tackle the amount of plastic it uses, Bea Perez said the company wouldn't ditch plastic outright because it could put customers off and affect the firm's sales.

She also said that using only aluminium and glass packaging could actually push up the firm's carbon footprint.

