Brexit: We want your questions!

The UK is due to leave a club of countries called the European Union (EU) on Friday 31 January.

This is called Brexit- a combination of the words 'Britain' and 'exit'.

The vote to leave was over three years ago, but we haven't left yet.

That's because it's been a long and complicated process trying to get the EU and UK to both agree on what should happen after Brexit.

Now though, a deal has been agreed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson which means the UK should leave at the end of this month. There will then be a transition period which would end on 31 December 2020.

There's a lot to make sense of, so you've probably got quite a few burning questions!

For example, will anything change after 31 January?

Some people have been wondering how Brexit will affect things such as going on holiday, studying abroad and people from EU countries who live in the UK.

