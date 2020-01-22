Coronavirus: What is the 'China virus' and what's being done about it?

Getty Images

There's been a lot of news stories recently about a new virus that has started to spread from China.

It's never been seen in humans before and although the number of people affected is very small, it has started to spread more widely.

Governments around the world are starting to take action to contain it.

In the UK, the risk is considered "low" and people who fly into airports here from affected areas are being checked out.

So here's what you need to know:

What is the 'China virus' and where has it come from?

Getty Images

It's actually believed to be a well-known type of a virus called the coronavirus. It was first spotted in a city called Wuhan in China - which is why some people are calling it the China virus.

So far, there have been 440 confirmed cases and nine people have died.

Most cases have been in Wuhan but the virus has also spread to other Chinese cities and a handful of cases have also been discovered abroad, including in Japan and the United States.

There have been no cases in Britain.

How does coronavirus affect people?

Kevin Frayer

The virus is a respiratory virus which means it can affect people's breathing and lungs.

Like the normal cold and flu bugs we get in the UK, it can be spread person to person by coughing and sneezing.

What are signs people have coronavirus?

The main symptoms are:

- Difficulty breathing

- Fever

- Coughing

However, it can lead to more serious illnesses like pneumonia which can lead to death in vulnerable people - the very young, the very old, and the already ill.

What's being done about it?

Getty Images

On Wednesday the World Health Organization (WHO) will decide whether or not to declare an international public health emergency over the coronavirus - as it did with swine flu and Ebola.

That could mean lots of extra experts getting involved and countries working together to try to help stop it from spreading any further.

In the UK, airports that welcome flights from affected places are adding heath checks for those passengers and experts say the risk here is considered "low."

How is the coronavirus treated?

Reuters

Because it's new, there's currently no vaccine or medicine to take to treat it.

The only way to prevent stop it spreading is to stop close contact with other people who've got it.

How serious is it?

The truth is we don't know yet.

Coronavirus isn't that rare in animals and and experts think that's where it originally came from - they are still trying to work out how that happened and how dangerous this outbreak actually is.

But scientist all agree that stopping it quickly is important to try to prevent the possibility of it becoming a really big problem.