Canada snow: Soldiers have been sent to help out after record-breaking blizzard
More than 70cm of snow fell in Newfoundland and Labrador and everyone is having to get involved in trying to dig themselves out
Some seriously snowy weather has arrived in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. Hundreds of soldier have been sent in to help people in the most eastern part of the Commonwealth country.
Getty Images
The Canadian province was hit by more than 70cm of snow in less than 24 hours! Just look at how this snowdrift has blocked this family's garage door!
Reuters
And it's not just garages that were blocked - look at this patio door! This exit has been completely covered over. This little dog is having fun though, and has dug its own igloo.
Reuters
Imagine waking up and finding your bedroom window completely blocked with snow! That's happened to people in the town of St John's where the blizzard has broken all previous records.
Getty Images
The massive amounts of snow have meant communities have had to get their shovels out to try to clear the roads near their homes and check in on neighbours.
AFP
Homes were completely covered and cars almost disappeared in this street!
Getty Images
It's not just Newfoundland and Labrador that have been affected. This government building in Victoria, British Colombia, has also seen wintery conditions - even the water in the fountain froze!