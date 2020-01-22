The girl with the record-breaking hair

Nilanshi has VERY long hair and it means she's a record-breaker.

The 17-year-old from India has been given the nickname Rapunzel after the fairy-tale character.

She's managed to keep her world record for being the teenager with the longest hair on the planet.

It's 1.9 metres (190 centimetres) long. To give you an idea of just how long it is, an average adult man is around 1.7 metres tall.

Nilanshi started growing her hair just over 10 years ago after she had a bad experience at the hair salon. Now, her mum has to help her look after it!