Internet safety: New code aims to boost children's privacy online

Getty Images The new code is expected to come into force at the end of next year

A new privacy code is being introduced to protect children online and on social media.

Social media websites, streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and NOW TV and online gaming platforms used by children will have to follow new rules put in place by the UK's data watchdog.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), which is in charge of supervising data privacy in the UK, has published a new code of conduct for big tech companies and social media sites.

The ICO hopes the rules will come into force by Autumn next year and if Parliament approves it, companies could face big fines for breaking them.

Getty Images The new rules aim to protect children online

When my grandchildren have children they will be astonished to think that we ever didn't protect kids online. I think it will be as ordinary as.. putting on a seat belt. Elizabeth Denham , UK Information Commissioner.

What does the new code cover?

Apps, educational websites and toys which are connected to the internet would have to abide by the new rules.

There are 15 rules listed under the code that companies which run online services are expected to meet to protect children's privacy, including:

1. Making sure that location settings are automatically switched off

2. Privacy settings should be set to high automatically

3. More effort must go into making sure children don't see content that could be harmful to their health or wellbeing.

PA New rules will apply to websites and apps

Organisations who design, develop or run these types of products will all have to provide the same base level of data protection for children.

"I believe that it will be transformational," Ms Denham told the Press Association.

"In an age when children learn how to use an iPad before they ride a bike, it is right that organisations designing and developing online services do so with the best interests of children in mind."