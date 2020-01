He's the most famous young footballer in the world, but he's had to work hard to get there.

Now Paris Saint Germain star, Kylian Mbappe, has set up a new charity to help children achieve their potential.

He had to make big sacrifices to get to his current status, and even left home when he was 12 years old.

But he says he wants to use his fame and wealth to help other young kids from less well-off backgrounds to live their dreams.