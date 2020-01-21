Trump impeachment: Five facts about impeachment trials

Callaghan O'Hare Trump is only the third president in history to be impeached

On December 2019, US President Donald Trump was impeached.

He is accused of abusing his power as rpresident by pressurising Ukraine to dig up damaging information about Democrat Joe Biden - one of his main political competitors for this year's presidential election.

The president is also accused of obstructing Congress - by trying to stop the investigation into him - as none of his staff were allowed to speak at impeachment hearings.

The timpeachment trial could potentially lead to President Trump being removed from office.

Only two other presidents in US history - Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton - have ever been put on an impeachment trial.

Here's some facts you might not know impeachment trials?.

Did you know? Andrew Johnson managed to hold onto his presidency by ONE single vote during his impeachment trial

1. Presidents can be impeached more than once

Getty Images Donald Trump is the 45th president of the United States

The House of Representatives, who make laws and important decisions for America, can call an impeachment trial as many times as they want.

Although, so far in presidential history, once has been enough.

Back in 1974 Richard Nixon resigned as president before he could be impeached.

2. There's an electronics ban for this impeachment

Getty Images Trump won the US presidential election in 2016

There's no texting, no emailing and no talking allowed at President Trump's trial.

The Senate, where the trial is taking place, wants everyone to pay full attention, so any chatting or use of mobile phones is banned.

The rules also ban reading anything that's not directly related to the trial.

It's obviously a very serious and grave matter so we should be paying attention. John Cornyn , Republican Senator of Texas

3. This could be the first impeachment trial without witnesses

Getty Images Mitch McConnell will make the decision on whether or not to call witnesses

Some experts predict witnesses might not be called during this trial because the majority of the Senate are members of Trump's party.

Trump himself may not even appear as a witness.

Out of the 100 senators 53 of are Republican - Trump's party - and 47 of them are Democrats - the opposition.

There will be a vote during the trial to decide if any new witnesses will be heard.

If there is a vote the Democrats will need four Republicans to agree with them to vote in any new witnesses.

If the majority vote no the final debate will happen with no new witnesses heard.

4. Senators might have to work the weekend during the trial

Getty Images A news conference ahead of Trump's trial

Senators are expecting to have to work over the weekend during the trial.

Usually they leave work before the end of the week, sometimes as early as Thursday.

By working Saturdays, the Senate hope to speed the trial along more quickly, so it can be wrapped up sooner.

I wish we'd do (work the weekend) that a lot more often. We could get a lot more done. Kevin Cramer , Republican Sen. North Dakota

5. Impeachment costs a lot of money

Getty Images The impeachment is costing a LOT of money

The impeachment could cost as much as $32 million (£24,510,400.00) from start to finish.

This is paid for by adults in the US through taxes.