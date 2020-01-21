Earth sandwich: What is it and what on Earth is going on?

Getty Images

You might have seen some mega sandwiches in your time but have you ever heard of an 'Earth Sandwich'?

Two men in New Zealand and Spain say they have created the perfect 'Earth Sandwich' by placing bread on either side of the planet, at precise points, at the same time.

The two men found each other online and went about working out the exact longitude and latitude to make sure they were precisely opposite each other.

There was around 12,724 kilometres (7,917 miles) of Earth between the slices. If you wanted to travel that distance by going around the surface, you'd be going 20,000 km!

Etienne Naude "I felt that I was making something bigger than me," said Angel Sierra (right) after linking up with Etienne Naude (left)

They aren't the first people to create an 'Earth Sandwich'. Back in 2006, an American artist called Ze Frank organised for two slices of baguette to be placed in New Zealand and Spain.

The man behind the sandwich, Etienne Naude from Auckland, New Zealand, said he wanted to make one for "years", but had struggled to find someone in Spain, on the other side of the globe.

Angel Sierra, a 34-year-old chef from Southern Spain, told the BBC he replied to the message online because "it can help to show how people can work together across the globe...I felt that I was making something bigger than me".