Australian open: Elliot Benchetrit got in trouble when he asked a ball girl to peel a banana

Tennis player, Elliot Benchetrit has been told off by an umpire during a qualifying round for the Australian Open tennis competition.

Not for shouting or for slamming his racquet down though, but for something he asked of one of the courtside staff.

He asked a ball girl to peel a banana for him!

Seems like a lot of fuss over a fruit snack - here's what happened.

In the match video which has gone viral on social media, the ball girl is shown holding the banana, Elliot asks her to peel it, and the umpire, John Blom, tells Elliot to do it himself.

Lots of people have shared and commented on the video, saying they thought he was being rude asking her to peel his banana and that they aren't his servants!

I can't do it! Elliot Benchetrit , French tennis player

Famous former tennis player Martina Navratilova said "What's next grapes? #entitlement. John did the right thing, that's for sure."

What does Elliot say?

Elliot himself claimed that he was only asking for help because he couldn't do it himself.

"I asked the ball girl to peel the banana for me as I had put some cream on my hands in order not to sweat," he said.

"She had done it once before at the beginning of the match. But the second time the chair umpire stepped in and told me that the ball girl was not my slave and I had to peel the banana myself. I could not believe that the umpire said that and I find incredible how this situation got out of control on social media without people knowing what really happened on court."

Getty Images Umpire Blom told Elliot to peel his own banana

He also said on social media that he's not getting a fair deal because the the video doesn't give the full story.

What do you think? Was he being rude or did he just need some help? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!