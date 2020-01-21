Kylian Mbappe explains his charity to help kids live their dream

Getty Images

Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has launched a charity that aims to help children to live their dreams.

Mbappe is thought to be one of the best young players in the world. He's been playing football from a very young age.

The 21-year-old world cup winner sat down with BBC Sport to chat about his life and his charity 'Inspired by Kylian Mbappe (IBKM).

Here's what we learned about Mbappe from his interview.

Why are children so important to him?

Kylian's charity is supporting 98 children who come from all over Paris, his aim is to help children to live their dreams.

The footballer said: "When you are children you have a lot of dreams! A lot of children have potential but don't have the money to do it and me, I'm here to help. I will be there for them."

He continued to explain that when he was young he had idols, people to look up to but now that he is an idol and people look up to him, he wants to help them.

What's it like to be so famous so young?

Mbappe left home at just 12 years old to follow his dream of playing football. He then moved to Monaco at 14 and made his professional debut at just 16 years old so he has spent a lot of his life in the public eye.

The world cup winner said: "It was hard for me to be famous very young," but his parents helped him through the tough time, he continued "they were there for me and they say stay calm, stay with your values".

How did his football career affect his life?

Kylian has made no secret that he didn't really have a traditional childhood and all his focus was on football - his dad was his coach and then his manager.

The football player said: "First year I cry a lot, I was alone, it was not easy, you just want to play football. I had my dad so it was a big moment for me but I grew up and then I became pro."

He continued to say that he made lots of sacrifices for the love of football.