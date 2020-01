Can you imagine what it's like driving a bobsleigh?

Team GB's Will Scammell is competing in the sport at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland.

As part of his races, he'll be tearing down the mountain in his one-man bobsleigh - called a monobob.

Newsround's been to meet him and fellow Team GB monobob pilot, Charlotte Longden, to hear all about the historic Olympia Bob Run and what it's like to drive a bobsleigh.