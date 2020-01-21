Michael Morpurgo: All children should be read stories in class

Getty Images

All primary school pupils should be read to by their teachers for 30 minutes every day.

That's according to award-winning author Michael Morpurgo.

The former Children's Laureate wants compulsory story-time in which teachers would read classic stories in the final half hour of the school day to all children up to the age of 11.

So what do you think? Should all primary school teachers have storytime everyday or, as you get older, do you prefer to read by yourself?

What does Mr Morpurgo say?

Mr Morpurgo thinks having storytime would encourage all children to grow to love books and stories, even if they aren't the best readers.

He says he was a reluctant reader who happened to become a writer and was always read to by his teachers. When he was a teacher himself he says he always read to his Year Six class.

He argues parents in 1 in 3 homes read to their children every day, so lots of children aren't read to at all.

No interrogation, no quizzing. Read for enjoyment, to pass on a love of stories of ideas so that children become readers for life. Michael Morpurgo

