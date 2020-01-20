US Space Force: Why have people been criticising it?

Twitter/@SpaceForceDOD What do you think of the US Space Force's new uniform?

The new US Space Force uniform has just been revealed - and it doesn't seem to be getting a very positive response!

The space force, which was launched by President Trump in December last year, is the latest addition to the US armed services.

The US Space Force shared a picture of its new camouflaged uniform on social media.

The design comes complete with badges on the arm and chest, but it's already been met with quite a bit of criticism.

Erm, why the camouflage?

Many people reacting to the uniform have been asking the same question - why the green and brown colour pattern?

Camo colours like green, brown and grey are typically used to help members of the military blend into their surroundings, but this need wouldn't apply in space.

Twitter/@JRehling

What has the Space Force said about it?

Following the reactions, the space force explained its reasons behind the uniform choice.

It's chosen to use current army and air force uniforms to save money instead of designing and making new uniforms.

"Members will look like their joint counterparts they'll be working with, on the ground," the force also added in the tweet.

What do you think of the US Space Force uniform? Would you have gone for a different design? Let us know in the comments!