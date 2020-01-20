Technology: How tech is changing classrooms

Getty Images

With phones, tablets, consoles and smart watches, tech is a big part of our lives at home - but what about school?

Well, there are loads of projects where tech is being introduced in schools in surprising ways.

Take a look and let us know below if there's any tech in YOUR school that you love using.

Using the future to look at the past!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Check out a history lesson from the future.

These kids are learning about the past in a futuristic way. Thanks to virtual reality, children can travel along Hadrian's Wall and see and hear what it was like thousands of years ago.

Using augmented reality they can even meet a Roman soldier who can come to life from the pages of a textbook.

Would you like to see this in your classroom?

Sending a robot in your place

Caters

A seven-year-old boy who is too ill to go to school sends a robot to class in his place.

Devon Carrow, from New York in America, uses the £3,000 'robo-swot' to answer his teachers' questions and take part in group discussions, all from the comfort of his home.

The high-tech gadget uses HD cameras to show Devon his classroom and he can signal when he wants to give an answer with a flashing light.

His mum says that the equipment helps him feel included and realise that he still has to go to school the same as anyone else.

Virtual school trips

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. VR in the classroom: we sent Martin to find out more...

Imagine being able to visit far away countries from the comfort of your classroom? Well, this school in London has been using virtual reality to do just that.

Using VR headsets these guys can visit the pyramids in Egypt, take a swim under the sea, or even take a look at the Earth from space.

It works by using an app on a smartphone and putting it in a cardboard headset.

A 5G bus classroom

Guizhou Radio TV Station A communications company showed off what 5G could do with high-definition video.

Imagine if this was your school bus... you'd never want to leave. Passengers in south west China can now stay ultra-connected with a 5G-equipped bus.

They have also equipped some of the buses with screens and VR equipment to show off what 5G can do.

People can watch ultra HD films which take seconds to download. They can even experience virtual reality live broadcasting.

The first digital teacher

Vector

Meet Will. Believe it or not Will isn't human, but he is the first digital teacher.

Will is going to teach primary school children in New Zealand.

He can interact with students on a computer, tablet, or mobile phone, and has been teaching kids about the environment and renewable energy.

He can respond to the answers given by children and can react to their body language.

During Will's trial, the children said: "If we smile at him, he smiles back to us."