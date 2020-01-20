play
Australian Open 2020: Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams for the second time

Last updated at 09:35
comments
coc-guaff.Getty Images
The 15-year-old player is the youngest in the draw this year

Tennis star Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams for the second time at her first ever Australian Open match on Monday.

The 15-year-old player, who faced the seven-time Grand Slam champion at Wimbledon last year, claimed victory over her sporting idol once again.

Coco managed to hold her nerve and beat Venus in straight sets, winning 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

coc-guaff-and-venus-williams.Getty Images
Coco and Venus shook hands after their second face-off

The sports star, who is the youngest player in the draw this year, hadn't realised she'd be awarded the final point at first.

She became aware of her win when it was time to shake hands with Venus at the end of the match.

"That was really difficult. She played really well and I was really nervous for today's match - I was a bit shocked when I saw the draw, but glad I was able to get through it," said Coco. "I am feeling great. I really like this court and really like this crowd."

The teen, who is the youngest player ranked in the top 100 by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), will face Romanian player Sorana Cirsten in the next round.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Venus is a legend, but I'm super happy for Coco. She had a phenomenal run at Wimbledon last year - losing to eventual champion Simona Halep, & she's definitely a future no. 1!
    Go Coco!

    Erin 🌴

