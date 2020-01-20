Dancing on Ice: Caprice will no longer be skating with her partner Hamish

Getty Images Caprice and Hamish will no longer skate together on this year's show

Caprice will no longer be performing on Dancing on Ice with her pro partner Hamish Gaman.

The skating couple's decision to part ways was announced by the show's presenters Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield during Sunday's live show.

Viewers were left confused as no explanation was given as to why the duo had split.

Some fans took to social media to say how muddled they were.

Neither Caprice or Hamish has spoken out publicly about their decision to no longer skate together.

Twitter/@kellydmunro

Who was the latest celebrity to get kicked off the show?

Getty Images Lucrezia found herself in second to last position on the Dancing on Ice leaderboard

It was the end of the road for newsreader Lucrezia Millarini and her partner Brendyn Hatfield.

Lucrezia, who was also in the skate-off last week, was unable to gain the support of the judges this time around. They chose to save ex-footballer Kevin Kilbane and his skating partner Brianne Delcourt.

Diversity dancer Perri Kiely and Vaness Bauer topped the leaderboard this week with an impressive 32 points out of 40.

