Premier League: Can anyone stop Liverpool FC winning the title

Liverpool are the leaders of the Premier League but have they basically won it already?

They've been amazing this season for loads of reasons and now plenty of people are saying they're so good, and so far ahead, that the title is as good as theirs.

On Sunday 19 January, they beat their old rivals Manchester United 2-0 and are now 16 points ahead of last year's champions, Manchester City.

They're one of the world's biggest clubs, and won the Champions League last season, but it's been 30 years since Liverpool last won the league - so lifting the trophy would be a big deal!

Although most Liverpool fans haven't wanted to jinx it, after beating United many people in the crowd were singing: "We're going to win the league."

And while the Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp, says he's taking it one game at a time, he says he's happy for fans to start celebrating.

So do YOU think anyone can stop them?

Here are five key facts before you vote below

1. The Reds haven't lost a Premier League match since 3 January 2019.

2. They haven't lost at their home ground, Anfield, since April 2017.

3. They've won 20 out of 21 games THIS season alone!

4. They're 16 points ahead of Manchester City, which means they could lose five games and STILL be ahead.

5. Liverpool are the first team since the Arsenal 'Invincibles' from 2001-02 to score in their first 22 Premier League matches of the season - the Gunners went on to score in every game and won the title that season.

