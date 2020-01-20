Prince Harry has spoken for the first time after he and his wife Meghan announced they would be stepping back from royal life.

The Duke and Duchess have officially given up their royal titles following talks with senior members of the royal family and they'll also be taking a step back from their senior royal duties.

During his speech, Prince Harry expressed his sadness following the decision. He said that himself and Meghan had wanted to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and his military associations without funding from the public, but this wasn't possible.

He also said that it was a great honour to serve his country and the Queen and made it clear that he and his family were not walking away.

Prince Harry and Meghan are now expected to split their time between Canada and their home in the UK.