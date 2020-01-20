What better way to get a flavour of this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, than visiting the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics that are happening right now in Switzerland.

And that's exactly what 11-year-old skateboarding star and Olympic hopeful Sky Brown has been doing.

She's taken us with her and has been telling us about her favourite winter sport , her dreams for the summer and maybe taking part in a future Summer Youth Olympics.

Watch live coverage of the Winter Youth Olympics on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website & mobile app.