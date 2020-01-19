Royal family: Prince Harry and Meghan give up titles and duties

Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan have officially given up their royal titles.

Earlier this month the royal couple announced that they wanted to step down as senior members of the Royal Family.

This means they would give up their official titles as 'His/Her Royal Highness', and no longer receive money from the public.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. Her Royal Highness , The Queen

The Queen has now approved this decision saying: "It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

The couple have also said they would like to repay the public money that was used to do up their house Frogmore Cottage.

The Queen said she was: "particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family."

A statement from Buckingham palace confirmed that these changes would happen in spring this year.

Harry will still get to keep his title as "Prince", because he was born into the Royal Family.

The couple will also get to keep their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan have said they will split their time living in Canada and their home in the UK.