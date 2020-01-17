Why are Inter Milan buying so many Premier League players?

Getty Images

Inter Milan are set to sign Manchester United veteran Ashley Young.

He's the latest in a long line of Premier League regulars to join the Italian giants.

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez joined in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen is set to join later this month along with Ashley Young.

But why? Newsround has been looking into it.

Out of favour

Getty Images

There are lots of elite players who have fallen out of favour at cash-rich Premier League teams.

In the summer of 2019, Manchester United were keen to offload forwards Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez's salary was expensive and Inter were keen to sign him.

Inter agreed to sign the Chilean forward on loan because it meant they saved lots of money on the transfer fee and instead could focus on paying his wages.

Lukaku had just finished a difficult season with an underperforming Manchester United so was available for the price they'd paid for him.

Despite this, he was still one of the most prolific strikers in Europe, averaging 20+ goals in the previous four seasons.

Former Premier League manager

Getty Images

Inter Milan manager, Antonio Conte, has lots of experience of managing in the English game so knows the players well.

He spent two years as the manager of Chelsea, winning the Premier League and the FA Cup.

It's therefore no surprise that he's putting in trust in players he would have seen playing week in, week out.

Out of contract

Getty Images

Inter are expected to complete the signing of Tottenham's Christian Eriksen this month.

His price is really low because he's close to finishing his contract with Spurs.

It means Inter can sign Eriksen in a cut-price deal.

If Tottenham let Eriksen - who is regarded as one of their best players - run his contract down then they will get no money.

Tax

Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus for €100 million

It might sound a bit boring but it's really important.

Italy has a new tax rule for foreign players who work in the country.

Tax is the amount of money adults and companies pay to the government to pay for services like schools, police and health care.

The new tax rule basically means that foreign players who join the Italian league won't be forced to pay as much money to the government as they would have before.

It's meant Italian clubs have become more desirable to elite foreign players who demand the most money and means that they can offer more expensive contracts.