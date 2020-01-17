play
'There's no down side' to header ban, says coach

Scotland is set to become the first European country to ban heading footballs for under-12s.

It's as new research shows a possible link between football and the brain condition dementia.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) could introduce the ban in the next few weeks.

It's not the first place to do this though - there's been a ban on kids heading footballs in the United States since 2015.

Ricky has been speaking to under-12s football coach Graeme McGilliard, about the idea.

