BTS' record breaking album that hasn't been released yet !

Getty Images The group announced in August 2019 that they would be taking a break to recharge and have some time as 'normal' 20 year olds

BTS have shared a song and a video from their new album.

'Black Swan' is the second song they have released ahead of the new release.

Their new album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' will be released in late February and has already broken records!

3.42 million copies were ordered in just a week!

So what do we know about the single and the album?

Getty Images It's become a tradition for one member of the band to release a solo track before the album is released

'Black Swan' is the second track to be pre-released ahead of their new album.

The first was a solo track by Suga called 'Interlude: Shadow' and that too broke download records.

In just 24 hours the video hit 19.65 million views and 3.6 million likes which broke BTS' record for same day downloads!

BTS A.R.M.Y was in full swing that day!

The video for 'Black Swan' features dancers from the MN Dance Company from Slovenia.

It's a real reflection of the bands recent expansion into the world of art.

BTS and art?

Getty Images BTS say BTS-connect is meant to send a positive message to the world

Yes! The K-pop group launched a global art project called 'BTS-connect'.

This project is said involve 22 artists from five different cities: London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul and New York.

Creating art to be shared with everyone, for free!

Antony Gormley OBE - he's a British sculptor who designed 'The Angel Of The North' has worked with the group on a public piece of art.

Art is a gift, it only makes sense when it's shared. Antony Gormley OBE , British sculptor

'BTS-connect' is a project to "give back some of the love" the band receives according to the band.

The London piece will be unveiled and open to the public February 2020 and is said to be a virtual forest.

So what else have they been up too?

@BigHitEnt Twitter Is there a BTS world tour on it's way?

Well, after a very short break in August 2019, the group have been teasing fans with what they suspect will be another tour.

The band shared a cryptic message on social media simply saying: "April 2020. stay tuned" alongside a poster.

The BTS A.R.M.Y have been guessing ever since if a new world tour is on the cards.

What do you think? Have you heard the new songs? Have you got any idea what the poster means? Let us know in the comments we'd love to hear your thoughts!