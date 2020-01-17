play
Star Wars: 11-year-old fan gets special R2D2 bionic arm

Last updated at 12:36
Open Bionic

An 11-year-old Star Wars fan has received a R2-D2 style bionic arm.

Kye Vincent started fundraising for the Star Wars-themed arm when he lost limbs to meningitis when he was eight-years-old.

The infection spread through his body, and doctors had to amputate both of his lower legs, his right hand and part of his left hand.

The arm, based on the droid R2-D2 from Star Wars, uses sensors to detect muscle movements and is controlled by tensing as you would to open and close your own biological hand.

Open Bionic
The arm has hand has multi-grip technology which many prosthetic limbs don't have

Unlike most prosthetics which have to be fitted up to twice a year for growing children, the bionic arm has an adjustable size so it should last a long time.

It is one of several "hero" arms manufactured by UK company Open Bionics using 3D technology.

The company, which makes also makes limbs themed to the Disney film Frozen and Marvel characters like Iron Man, says they want the multi-grip limbs to be more widely available through the NHS.

