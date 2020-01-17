play
Watch Newsround

Bake Off: Who should replace Sandi Toksvig as presenter?

Last updated at 15:41
comments
View Comments
Sandi-Toksvig.Love Productions/Channel 4

Sandi Toksvig is leaving The Great British Bake Off after three years, to focus on other work commitments.

That means there's likely a presenter job up for grabs, as the new Great British Bake Off co-host.

Although the show's other presenter Noel Fielding will continue with his role on the show, he said that with Sandi gone, he feels like "Tom without Jerry".

So who do you think would be the best new co-host to join him on the next series of Bake Off?

More like this

Great British Bake off team

Bake Off: Sandi Toksvig leaves Channel 4 show

Junior Bake off

Junior Bake Off: The 2019 winner has been crowned

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Owen's-clay-koalas-in-plant-pot

Six-year-old raises over £100,000 to help bushfire animals

Social Media logo's on a phone

Why doctors want to know what you're doing on social media

comments
lukaku and sanchez.

Why are Inter Milan buying so many Premier League players?

comments
Newsround Home