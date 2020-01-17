Bake Off: Who should replace Sandi Toksvig as presenter?

Love Productions/Channel 4

Sandi Toksvig is leaving The Great British Bake Off after three years, to focus on other work commitments.

That means there's likely a presenter job up for grabs, as the new Great British Bake Off co-host.

Although the show's other presenter Noel Fielding will continue with his role on the show, he said that with Sandi gone, he feels like "Tom without Jerry".

So who do you think would be the best new co-host to join him on the next series of Bake Off?