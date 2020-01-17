play
Cows have individual voices, study finds

Last updated at 12:30
Getty Images

Cows can 'talk' to each other about how they feel through their moos according to a new study.

It found that cows stand out from the herd with "individual voices" which they use in emotional situations.

Alexandra Green from the University of Sydney wants farmers to use knowledge of cows' voices in their daily routines.

The study recorded 333 samples of cow grunts and moos and analysed them.

It found that cows use individual voices to keep in contact with the herd and express emotions like excitement and distress.

Getty Images
Hmmm, wonder what these guys might be chatting about?

Ms Green said: "They have all got very distinct voices. Even without looking at them in the herd, I can tell which one is making a noise just based on her voice."

It was known previously that mother cows and their calves communicate, but this is the first time that a study has suggested the cows keep these individual voices throughout their life.

The research found that the cows reacted in positive situations like waiting food or negatively when denied food.

"We hope that through gaining knowledge of these vocalisations, farmers will be able to tune into the emotional state of their cattle, improving animal welfare," Ms Green said.

