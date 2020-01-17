Climate change: 'Citizens panel' aims to tackle climate change questions

Getty Images

Should flying be taxed more? Should more money from taxes go into wind power? Should certain cars be banned?

These are some of the big climate change-related questions that a 'citizen's panel' made up of 110 members of the public will look at when they meet for the first time this month.

The Climate Assembly is a group of people who are brought together to discuss an issue or issues, and talk about what they think should happen.

The people who take part are meant to reflect all sectors of society.

The citizens' panel will spend four weekends from 24 January listening to evidence from experts on how climate policy and science will affect the UK.

They will then suggest ways in which the government can reach its target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The idea for the assembly came from Members of Parliament (MPs) who wanted to hear the public's opinion on how climate change should be tackled in the UK.

What is net zero? The government says it wants the UK to be "net zero" by 2050. Net zero describes reaching an overall balance between the emissions produced and emissions removed from the atmosphere. That means emissions from homes, transport, farming and industry will have to be avoided completely or - in the most difficult examples - offset by planting trees or sucking CO2 out of the atmosphere.

The group will mostly hear presentations from academics, though they will also hear from people working in industries like farming.

The announcement by MPs to form a citizens' assembly on climate change was announced on 20 June 2019 as part of the commitment to reach net zero by 2050 and 30,000 invitations to join the panel were sent out in November.