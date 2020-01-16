Scottish kids react to new football header rules
Scotland have been looking at banning kids under 12 from heading football.
The ban could be introduced in the next few weeks, as a result of new research about a possible link between football and the brain condition, dementia.
The Scottish Football Association (SFA) is said to have taken the decision after a report found former players - who played with old-style heavier footballs - could be more at risk from the disease.
Kids in Scotland have been telling us how they feel about the proposed ban.