Scotland have been looking at banning kids under 12 from heading football.

The ban could be introduced in the next few weeks, as a result of new research about a possible link between football and the brain condition, dementia.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) is said to have taken the decision after a report found former players - who played with old-style heavier footballs - could be more at risk from the disease.

Kids in Scotland have been telling us how they feel about the proposed ban.