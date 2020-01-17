Palm oil: UK brands 'fail' on promises says charity

Science Photo Library Palm oil comes from oil palm trees like the ones seen in this picture

UK brands, including some supermarkets and fast-food chains, have failed on promises they've made when it comes to palm oil, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The environmental charity claims that commitments made by some brands to reduce the impact caused by their palm oil suppliers, have failed.

The WWF says that most companies still have a "long way to go".

What is palm oil? Palm oil comes from the fruit of the African oil palm. It's in loads of products we use - from toiletries like shampoos and soap, to cereals and biscuits. It's cheap to make and there are lots of other reasons it's used in food and other products instead of other oils. But the way some palm oil is made is causing serious damage to the environment. Find out why is palm oil such a problem

One of the biggest problems is that if palm oil plantations aren't sustainable, then this can lead to deforestation. This is because tropical forests have to be cleared to make more land available for planting.

It can have a big impact on communities and wildlife, for example orangutans, which rely on the forests.

AFP/Getty Images Orangutans, like these orphaned babies, can find their homes destroyed when forests are cleared to make way to grow oil palms

WWF-UK palm oil spokeswoman Dr Emma Keller said: "Consumers don't want their food or other purchases to come with a side order of deforestation and destruction of wildlife - but after a decade of promises, too many companies have failed to deliver.

"UK companies must prove to their customers that they're not selling products involved in destroying nature - and that they're fully committed to a world where unsustainable palm oil no longer exists."

For its fifth edition of the WWF Palm Oil Buyers Scorecard major food retailers, as well companies which produce cosmetics, soaps and detergents, were reviewed.