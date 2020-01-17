play
Palm oil: UK brands 'fail' on promises says charity

Last updated at 06:26
Oil palmsScience Photo Library
Palm oil comes from oil palm trees like the ones seen in this picture

UK brands, including some supermarkets and fast-food chains, have failed on promises they've made when it comes to palm oil, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The environmental charity claims that commitments made by some brands to reduce the impact caused by their palm oil suppliers, have failed.

The WWF says that most companies still have a "long way to go".

One of the biggest problems is that if palm oil plantations aren't sustainable, then this can lead to deforestation. This is because tropical forests have to be cleared to make more land available for planting.

It can have a big impact on communities and wildlife, for example orangutans, which rely on the forests.

Orphaned baby orangutansAFP/Getty Images
Orangutans, like these orphaned babies, can find their homes destroyed when forests are cleared to make way to grow oil palms

WWF-UK palm oil spokeswoman Dr Emma Keller said: "Consumers don't want their food or other purchases to come with a side order of deforestation and destruction of wildlife - but after a decade of promises, too many companies have failed to deliver.

"UK companies must prove to their customers that they're not selling products involved in destroying nature - and that they're fully committed to a world where unsustainable palm oil no longer exists."

For its fifth edition of the WWF Palm Oil Buyers Scorecard major food retailers, as well companies which produce cosmetics, soaps and detergents, were reviewed.

