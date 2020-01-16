Duke of Edinburgh Award: Are these the best ways for teens to build confidence and resilience?

Getty Images

Which are the important experiences every teenager should have before they leave school?

Over 4,000 people were asked their opinion by the Duke of Edinburgh Award, including children and young people, members of the public, parents, business leaders and teachers.

According to the survey, the idea was to find a wish list of the key activities that give teenagers more confidence, resilience and independence.

There are 25 experiences on the list that takes in everything from getting a part time job to going to a live music concert, having a digital detox or making friends with an older person, and learning a foreign language to carrying out a random act of kindness.

What is the Duke of Edinburgh Award?

If you are in secondary school or have older siblings you may have heard of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.

The project was set up by the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, in 1956 - hence the name, Duke of Edinburgh!

It offers challenges and adventure to thousands of young people in the UK, and since it was launched millions of young people have taken part.

