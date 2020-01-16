Australia fires: Six-year-old raises £70,000 for bushfire animal

Alamy Owen has been making and selling clay models

Zoos, animal rescue centres and vets have been dealing with huge numbers of wild animals, including koalas, needing urgent medical treatment because of the Australia bushfires.

People around the world, including celebrities, have been coming together to raise money to pay for the work being done by these animal charities.

One of those people is six-year-old Owen from Massachusetts, in America.

Owen saw the news of the impact the fires were having on wild animals and wanted to do something to help.

What has Owen been doing to raise money?

@KevinColemanWBZ Twitter These little guys have been making lots of money to help animals in Australia

Owen has been making clay koalas and selling them for $50 (£38) which is then donated to animal sanctuaries in Australia.

So far, the six-year-old has made more than 55 koalas and is expected to make lots and lots more.

His koalas became so popular he even ran out of clay!

We're seeing all of the donations coming in and we're like, 'Oh my gosh, we don't have the clay! Caitlin , Owen's mum

How much money have Owen's koalas raised?

@KevinColemanWBZ Twitter Owen has raised well over his starting target

Back at the start of January Owen set himself a target of $1,000 (£765) but after hitting it so quickly, he set his aim a little higher.

By 16 January Owen had raised $91,450 - a huge £70,000!

Owen cannot believe we've had donations "from all fifty nifty United States" and that he's raised enough money to feed 2,200 joeys for a month! Simon , Owen's dad

The money he has raised will go to Wildlife Rescue South Coast Inc who are building aviaries, boxes, and enclosures for animals displaced by the fires.

The charity are also working with the public to set up feeding stations and temporary homes for animals whose habitats have been destroyed by the fires.