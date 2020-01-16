What do kids think about new rule banning headers?

A ban on children in Scotland heading the ball during training is expected to be introduced by the Scottish Football Association (SFA).

The new rules will only apply to children under the age of 12, and are expected to come into force over the next few weeks.

It's all because of fears there could be a link between heading the ball and developing the brain condition dementia when you're older.

The SFA took the decision, after a report said former players are more at risk of dying from the disease.

So what do young players in Scotland think of the new rule?