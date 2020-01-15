BBC 500 Words: Some writing tips as competition is launched

The 500 Words competition is back, celebrating its 10th year.

The short story competition for children aged between 5-13 years of age is being announced live on Radio 2's breakfast show on 16 November.

DJ Chris Evans launched the 500 words competition in 2011. Since then there have been more than 900,000 entries.

The live final will take place at Buckingham Palace on Friday 12th June and The Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton, is one of the judges.

If you're thinking of applying, you're probably gong to want a bit of advice. And, who better to help you than some of the best authors in the UK?

Guess what? We've spoken to loads of them over the years. So, settle in and take a look.

Who better to give you some tips than Tracey Beaker author herself, Jacqueline Wilson.

'Follow your dreams girls!' - Writing tips from Jacqueline Wilson

What about Charlie and Lola writer and illustrator Lauren Child? She's got some great advice!

How to write a great book, with Children's Laureate Lauren Child

Need more? Ahead of World Book Day in 2018 we asked a whole host of authors for their tips. Here's what they told us.

Writing tips from author of 'Christmasaurus' Tom Fletcher and the author of Horrible Histories, Terry Deary

Here's one final one. Back in 2015, we asked the author Cressida Cowell - from How to Train Your Dragon fame - to give away some author secrets.