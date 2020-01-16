How do you make people see the pollution around them? Balloons, obviously...

Getty Images Hubbub are on a mission to get people talking about air pollution

Four out of five people in Britain are worried about air pollution, a new study has found.

Now an environmental charity has designed an art installation they hope will get people talking about how to tackle air pollution.

Hubbub's 'Pollution Pavilion' will be in Covent Garden, and hopes to show people what poor air looks like.

What is it and why has it been installed?

Hubbub 92% of parents with children under 5 are very worried about how air pollution might affect their children

The heart of the installation is balloons.

The balloons visualise pollution data from across the capital - changing colour to reflect the levels.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "It's great to see campaigners, businesses and academics collaborating on creative ways to help the public understand the dangers of air pollution and encourage them to take action."