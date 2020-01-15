Australian soap opera Neighbours will air a special scene about the bush fires that have been burning in Australia.

The short scene was filmed this week and will be added to Wednesday's episode on Channel 5.

The show, which is set in Melbourne in Australia, is filmed 3 to 4 months in advance and it's unusual to add new scenes at the last minute.

The production company who make the show, Fremantle told Newsround: "An additional scene was added in to today's episode of Neighbours, which saw Sheila, Aaron and David discuss the bushfire crisis,"

A source added: "This is the first time that Neighbours has reflected a real life emergency, and the decision to include the scene felt vital given the current bushfire emergency across Australia."