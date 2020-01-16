Australia fires: Koalas - five facts you need to know

The fires in Australia have affected huge numbers of wild animals.
One creature that has been in the news a lot, as rescue teams try to save as many wild animals as possible, is the koala.
Thousands of the furry creatures are being cared for in sanctuaries across Australia, after escaping the fires.
But what do we know about these little leaf-eaters? Let's take a look.
That's right, often people call them koala bears but they're not actually a bear.
They are a marsupial which means they have a pouch.
Like kangaroos, koalas carry their babies in a pouch - for up to 6 months!
Yes, a koala will sleep a massive 22 hours a day!
Koalas need to sleep for 18-22 hours because the things they eat, eucalyptus leaves, take lots of time and energy to digest.
They are usually tucked up fast asleep on the highest branches of a eucalyptus tree.
Koalas will eat 1.13 kilograms of a leaves a day - that's as heavy as a bag of rice.
It's said that they eat so many eucalyptus leaves that their fur smells like eucalyptus.
They are herbivores - which means they don't eat meat or fish - just lots of leaves.
They hop from branch to branch using their claws to grab the leaves.
The eucalyptus leaves are poisonous to most other animals, but not koalas! All the more for them to enjoy.
That's right, koalas don't sweat.
Instead they stay cool by staying as high up in the tress as they can.
What better place to take an afternoon snooze?
There are some zoos around the world who have captive koalas, but they are only naturally found in Australia.
They live in woody, bushy areas high up in eucalyptus trees.
The koalas really make the most of the eucalyptus trees - using them to shelter, sleep in, and eat.
