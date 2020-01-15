Newsround Teachers: How can we help you in the classroom?

PA Media

Welcome to the Newsround Teachers page.

Here's where to find how you can use us to help:

Spark debates

Explain the world

Tackle tricky topics.

How can we help you?

Newsround is the only integrated daily news service for kids and we have a wealth of material that could be used in any classroom.

Keep your students up to date with what's going on in the world - or pick out topical news and video on an area you are covering.

Whether it's climate change, science and the environment, politics, rights of the child or PSHE, Newsround has a story for practically every subject.

Top Tip! The easiest way to find specific stuff is to google 'topic +Newsround'.

So for example...

Australia fires+Newsround

Trump+Newsround

Greta Thunberg+Newsround.

You can also get help and advice for when the news stories are difficult and might upset younger children or leave them feeling worried. That advice is here.

Get the inside track on what we are doing by joining our teacher Facebook page.

Every day we give a heads up as to what we will be covering - links to articles you may want to debate with your class, and relevant news.

You can also leave a comment there and let us know if you think there is something we are missing, or you'd like us to cover.