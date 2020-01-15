play
TikTok and WhatsApp top the app downloads for 2019

Last updated at 11:23
WhatsApp and TikTok were the most downloaded apps in the world last year according to a new report.

TikTok, the social-media platform that allows users to share short videos, overtook both Facebook and Facebook Messenger to take the second spot.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, came in at number one.

Holly H gives her advice on how to be the best TikTok user

TikTok downloads saw a huge increase in the last three months of 2019, with almost 220 million installs according to the intelligence company Sensor Tower who published the report.

More than 700 million people downloaded TikTok during the whole of last year and the messaging service WhatsApp saw 870 million downloads.

India was responsible for nearly half of the TikTok's first-time downloads in 2019.

