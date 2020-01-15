TikTok and WhatsApp top the app downloads for 2019

Getty Images

WhatsApp and TikTok were the most downloaded apps in the world last year according to a new report.

TikTok, the social-media platform that allows users to share short videos, overtook both Facebook and Facebook Messenger to take the second spot.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, came in at number one.

TikTok downloads saw a huge increase in the last three months of 2019, with almost 220 million installs according to the intelligence company Sensor Tower who published the report.

More than 700 million people downloaded TikTok during the whole of last year and the messaging service WhatsApp saw 870 million downloads.

Age restrictions According to their terms and conditions, TikTok users should be 13 and over, and Whatsapp is for 16 and older

India was responsible for nearly half of the TikTok's first-time downloads in 2019.