Flybe: What's happened with the airline? And what's it got to do with climate change?

Flybe

Boris Johnson has said the government is working "very hard to do what we can" to save airline Flybe from closing down.

The airline which includes more than half of UK domestic flights outside London has had financial difficulties.

The government is looking at cutting air passenger duty, a type of tax which airline passengers have to pay, on domestic flights to save the airline from collapse.

But some environmental groups say that to fight climate change flights should not be made cheaper.

Why is Flybe important?

The prime minister told the BBC that it was "not for government" to step in and save companies that run into trouble.

But he added: "We see the importance of Flybe in delivering connectivity across the whole of the United Kingdom."

The airline carries about eight million passengers a year between airports including Birmingham, Manchester, Southampton, Belfast City, Cardiff and Aberdeen, and parts of Europe.

There are around 2,000 people that work for the airline so those jobs could be at risk.

What is the government suggesting?

Air passenger duty (APD) is a type of tax which is charged on all passenger flights from UK airports excluding the Scottish Highlands and Islands region.

Passengers on flights within the UK usually pay £13 in APD for a single journey, with higher rates for longer flights.

The UK government is considering a cut to APD.

The Exeter-based airline would be able to put off a tax bill of about £100m for three years.

What are the environmental concerns?

Many people have said that making domestic flights cheaper would be bad for the environment.

Planes give off a range of greenhouse gases, mainly carbon dioxide, which contribute to climate change.

There are different reasons they do this, but it's mainly through the carbon-rich fuel used to power their engines.

At the moment the UK's aviation industry makes up around seven per cent of the UK's total greenhouse gas emissions.

And it's thought it that by 2050 it could make up a quarter, as other industries find more environmentally friendly ways of working.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said on Twitter: "Addressing #Flybe problems by reducing #APD on all domestic flights is utterly inconsistent with any serious commitment to tackle #ClimateCrisis".

Jenny Bates, a campaigner for the Friends of the Earth charity, told the BBC any cut to air passenger duty would be "reckless".

Ms Bates said: "These short UK trips are exactly the ones we need to avoid in the drive to cut aviation climate emissions needed to prevent climate breakdown.

"Instead the government could invest more in our rail system, helping make such trips more affordable."