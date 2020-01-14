Trees across the world that live for centuries

The Great Basin bristlecone pine is believed to be the oldest living species in the world. One of the world’s most famous bristlecone pines is named Methuselah and is over 4800-years-old. The impressive life expectancy of bristlecone pines is down to the harsh conditions they grow in. The trees grow in the higher mountains of California, Nevada and Utah in America. The tough conditions mean the trees grow very slowly, making them dense and this helps to protect them from rot, insects and fungi.