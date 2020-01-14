Which animated Oscar nomination gets your vote?

Netflix/DisneyPixar/Dreamworks/Laika Entertainment

Nominations for the 'Best Animated Feature' at the 2020 Academy Awards have been revealed.

The Oscars is the biggest night of the year in Hollywood - and the 92nd Academy Award show will be a star-studded event.

In the Animated Film category, Toy Story 4, How To Train Your Dragon, Klaus and Missing Link are among the nominees.

We'll find out the winners at the ceremony on the 10th February. But, what's been your favourite animated film?