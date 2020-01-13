US Mexican border: Pooing and vomiting vultures disrupt work

Getty Images Vultures like to have a rest on radio masts, like these who are sitting on another tower in a different part of the United States.

Work near the US-Mexico border is being disrupted by the poo and vomit from hundreds of vultures that have perched on a radio tower.

Three hundred vultures have taken to resting on the tower in Kingsville, Texas, perching on the mast and "generally creating a safety hazard," according to a spokesperson for US Customs and Border Protection (CPB).

The US Border Protection tower has been covered in layers of smelly poo, urine and vomit which has eaten away at the metal that the tower is made from, making it unsafe for workers to repair it.

The birds have been visiting the tower for more than six years. There aren't any nests or babies, but the vultures seem to like roosting there, having a sit down and a rest.

Laws mean that the birds cannot be killed as a solution to the problem, with anyone breaking the rules facing fines of up to $200,000 (around £153,900) and a year in prison. So now the CPB is looking at putting a net over the masts in the summer, which is the time of year that the birds most like visiting the tower.