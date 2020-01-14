play
'There won't be an Ocean if we continue like this'

Thousands of young people across the world have joined together to stand up against climate change.

People like Greta Thunberg have shown that young people are passionate about the world we live in.

Fin is one of those people doing what they can to raise awareness.

He has been striking in Scotland and has travelled to Europe to meet with politicians.

He told Newsround "if we continue with business as usual there won't be an Ocean for me to see things, there won't be an Ocean for anybody to see anything".

Check out the video to find out what Fin has been doing.

