Baftas: Steve McQueen criticises 'all-white' nominations

Getty Images Film director, Sir Steve McQueen won a Bafta for 12 Years a Slave, but has criticised the awards saying they could become 'irrelevant'

Movie director Sir Steve McQueen, whose films have won lots of awards, says the Baftas "have to change. Fact."

Last week, Bafta was criticised for failing to nominate any women in the Best Director category for the seventh year in a row, while there are also no nominations for non-white actors in the four main acting categories.

Something that Bafta itself called "frustrating and deeply disappointing". The organisation said it will have a "careful and detailed review" of its voting system.

McQueen, who directed the film 12 Years A Slave, told the Guardian Newspaper that if the "Baftas are not supporting British talent, if you're not supporting the people who are making headway in the industry, then I don't understand what you are there for."

The comments have been made ahead of another awards announcement; nominations for the Oscars will be announced on Monday afternoon.

Those awards also had all-white actors nominated in both 2015 and 2016, but has tried to be more diverse and representative after receiving criticism.